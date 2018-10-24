Cardi B Shows She Was Born To Flex On "Money"

These are a few of her favorite things.

Cardi B is back out on her own with her first single since Invasion Of Privacy dropped in April. "Money" explains that while jets and sex are great, she's really here for the money. "I was born to flex, diamonds on my neck" she spits. "I like boarding jets, I like morning sex, but nothing in this world that I like more than checks."

While B is here for the bag, she's also here for Kulture. Her newborn baby gets a shout out at the end of the new track, after a brag about her leather pajamas. "I got a baby, I need some money. I need cheese for my egg, all y'all bitches in trouble."

Cardi is quick and ferocious on her latest, working Wakanda and sexual soup-eating into the mix. The release of "Money" was teased for Thursday, but a likely leak forced an early premiere.