Cardi B Pleads Not Guilty to Attack on Strip Club Rivals

“Not guilty, sir, honor,” Cardi B professed in the Queens Supreme Court on Tuesday, pleading not guilty to charges of attempted assault.

The Invasion Of Privacy rapper is accused of planning the "strip club brawl" from 2018, prompted by belief that a woman was sleeping with her husband Offset. According to new court documents, Cardi B allegedly discussed paying two people on social media for their role in the fight. She is currently charged with two felony counts of attempted assault plus additional misdemeanor charges.

According to the District Attorney's office in Queens, two people hired by the artist attacked the bartender at Angels strip club on August 15th. They also allege that Cardi B returned with the duo and attacked the bartender's sister on August 27th, with Cardi B throwing bottles during the incident.

Cardi has been indicted by a grand jury for her alleged involvement in the fight, but has maintained her innocence throughout. This weekend during a performance at the BET Experience, the "I Like It" singer chanted “I ain’t going to jail” multiple times, adding “I got a daughter.”

Last month, Cardi B released her latest single, "Press".