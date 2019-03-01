Cardi B And Bruno Mars Share The "Please Me" Video

Cardi B and Bruno Mars gave us a two week head start to prepare for the "Please Me" video.

The two GRAMMY-winning artists dropped their sexy groove deeply indebted to early 90's R&B in the aftermath of Valentine's Day, and the song has been a sultry edition to our soundtrack ever since. The Invasion Of Privacy singer steams up the verse with tantalizing technique, as Mars enters to smooth out the soulful, aching chorus on the latest collaboration from the duo.

Friday the pair finally has unveiled the video for "Please Me." Over 38,000 tuned in for the premiere of the sexy, choreographed taco shop meeting between Cardi and Mars. The two take turns dancing with their crew, turning up the heat in the late night food spot. The '90s vibe is still very much alive, as the seductive dance battle turns into a lowrider trip through the tunnel, and the visuals deliver on the grinding, horchata-fueled flavor of the song.

"Please Me" was a RADIO.COM World Premiere, and is now available everywhere.