Big Boi Shows That Words Matter in New Mental Health PSA

As a pet owner, and more importantly as a father, it made sense for Big Boi to partner with Therapy Pets.

The organization hopes to raise awareness of mental health issues through pet pictures, because there's not much more positive than a pet. The encouragement and support combined with adorable animal photos seems like an amazing delivery system to stop the stigmatization of mental health, and we're here for it.

It was the two owls that the Outkast MC owns that first connected the two, as Hootie and Houdini are important members of the Big Boi family. But ultimately it was his college-aged daughter that led to Big Boi's involvement in Therapy Pets and the PSA above. "Being a dad and a man of words I wanted to help bring attention to the importance of choosing good words to talk about mental health" the rapper explained in a tweet. "So I teamed up with some of my friends to put together an animation featuring my owls."

You can find out more about Therapy Pets and see the best animal pictures here.

Mental health, addiction, and relapses are very real. You are not alone, and we understand. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and thinking of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.

All RADIO.COM stations are committed to ending the stigma of talking about mental health. For more information and resources, visit ImListening.org.