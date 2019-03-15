Anderson .Paak Adds Andre 3000, Smokey Robinson, and Nate Dogg to His New Album

"If they build a wall, let's jump the fence" sings Anderson .Paak on "King James", the first sample of his upcoming album Ventura. "I'm over this."

As .Paak continues making his way up the California coast, he's sharp on issues from immigration to criminal justice protests within the NFL on the lead single. "We couldn't stand to see our children shot dead in the streets, but when I finally took a knee them crackers took me out the league" he continues. The song which name checks Lebron James is a blistering start to his next era, coming only five months after his third studio album Oxnard was released. Ventura is due out on April 12th, and features a deep list of features.

3 years between Malibu and Oxnard... you know I couldn’t do that to y’all again -- PREORDER AND SINGLE MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. #VENTURA + “King James” 4.12 -- pic.twitter.com/2VRcNdQKE9 — CHEEKY ANDY (@AndersonPaak) March 14, 2019

André 3000, Smokey Robinson, Brandy, Nate Dogg, and more all reside in .Paak Ventura, promising a soulful mix across 11 tracks. The album is now available for pre-order.