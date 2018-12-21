Eleven Gifts for Every Kind of 'Stranger Things' Fan on Your Holiday Shopping List

Holiday shopping is hard. Maybe even harder than the blow of discovering that your significant other/friend/whomever you watch Netflix with has binge-watched the rest of Stranger Things… without you.

But we’re not here to harp on these kinds of tragedies. Rather, we’re here to be spread positivity. Help you out. Be inclusive. And what better way to be inclusive than to put together a holiday shopping list for every kind of Stranger Things fan?

It’s fiercer than a demo-dog, and it’s about to flip your holiday shopping upside down. Behold: the only holiday shopping list you’ll need this year.

11. For the activist

Join the cause. #JusticeforBarb

Emergen-C in my new mug #barb #justiceforbarb #strangerthings #emergenc A post shared by William Yazzie (@converseyazzie) on Nov 7, 2017 at 10:43pm PST

me. always holding out for a happy ending #justiceforbarb #strangerthings ------❤️-- #hufflepuff A post shared by Karen Rada-Jones (@shortyk72) on Nov 20, 2017 at 8:31am PST

10. For lovers of the occult

For all the basic witches on your shopping list.

Channel The Upside Down – Stranger Things Ouija Board https://t.co/tLLICZkiKa pic.twitter.com/jTQyBIVaQa — Creepbay (@Creepbay) November 20, 2017

9. For the student

Back to school: Hawkins style.

Being a freak is the best and so is 3 for $25 Funko Pops!

Shop Stranger Things: https://t.co/kFJdZghtrH

Shop Funko: https://t.co/zU8mneCHzl pic.twitter.com/YRS0baUWgu — Hot Topic (@HotTopic) November 19, 2017

8. For cosplayers

Work that Joyce Byers look.

This will be my costume next Halloween #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/b44nnLlnra — Kourtney Mayo (@KourtneyElaine) November 13, 2017

7. For the fashionista

Stranger Things is so on trend.

6. For the intellectual

Fact: More people will join the party and stick out the neverending game if it's got a cool theme like this!

Now there’s a STRANGER THINGS MONOPOLY. Of course there is... pic.twitter.com/n4bV7iJGnX — Mark Chaplin (@Yugblad) November 10, 2017

5. For your frenemies

Nothing says frenemy like a passive-aggressive message masked as a gift!

4. For the gamer

To get those Mad Max skills.

3. For your Hygge-practicing, candles-loving friend

It's lit.

The perfect gift for "Stranger Things" fans: An Eleven nose-bleed candle https://t.co/RTmAWEqBx5 pic.twitter.com/IeaR36DGwa — Mike Elgan (@MikeElgan) November 9, 2017

2. For the ketchup-on-everythinger

(On a scale of 1-11, how gross is this?)

1. For the foodie

A timeless classic for the experienced palate. A true delicacy. 11/11 would recommend.

So what are you waiting for? Get shopping!