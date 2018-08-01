Macklemore Does 1Thing to Help Our Environment

The musician goes in all about composting!

August 1, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

© imageSPACE

Categories: 
1Thing

Happy August! It’s a new month which means we have a new panel of artists sharing the #1Thing they do to help save our planet each day.

In support of our 1Thing sustainability initiative, we sat down with Macklemore, Lenny KravitzAlice MertonThe Struts, and Kenny Chesney. These superstars dished on personal projects, avoiding the use of straws, recycling, and much more.

Ding, ding, ding! If everyone did just 1Thing each day to improve the environment, wouldn’t the world be a better place? According to Macklemore, survey says you go to a compost.

Plus, we think Bastille’s mother should most definitely share her massive lecture about the sea and plastic.

Click here to see what other artists are doing to help make our planet a little bit greener.

Tags: 
1Thing
Macklemore

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/31: Beyonce Takes Over 'Vogue' WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/30: Kanye West's Dad Diagnosed With Cancer WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/27: Bobby Brown Honors Bobbi Kristina WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/26: Third Suspect Arrested in XXXTentacion's Murder WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/25: Trump's Star Smashed On Walk of Fame WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/24: Serena's Lit Date Night Abroad WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes