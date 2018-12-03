Beyoncé & Ed Sheeran Perform "Perfect" at Global Citizen Festival

Beyonce and Ed Sheeran sounded absolutely "Perfect" while hitting the stage together in South Africa December 2. The pair performed their duet during the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg at FNB Stadium.

The track is featured on the British singer's third studio album, ÷ (Divide), which was released in March of 2017. While it features Queen B herself, this is the second version of the ballad to be unveiled since the album dropped.

Beyonce and Sheeran delivered a moving rendition of the track while putting the crowd into absolute uproar. The powerhouse vocalists were among the 2018 lineup including JAY-Z, Pharrell Williams, Chris Martin, Usher, and many more.

Global Citizen is headquartered in New York City and is a movement consisting of events all around the world. If you're a part of the global community, then you're helping the organization achieve their vision of ending extreme poverty by 2030.