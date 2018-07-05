Young Thug + Lil Uzi Vert Release Bizarre "Up" Video

Hip-hop heavyweights Young Thug and Lil Uzi Vert get "Up" at what appears to be Twin Peaks' Black Lodge in their new NSFW video.

Thugger and Uzi get all kinds of weird in what we think is a version of Black Lodge from David Lynch's television series, Twin Peaks, including black-and-white tiled floors, red curtains, and an owl! Check out the NSFW video below:

"Up" is Thug's second single off his 3-track EP Hear No Evil, which also includes "Anyone" featuring Nicki Minaj and "Now" featuring 21 Savage.

Meanwhile, Little Uzi Vert is reportedly set to launch a foundation in memory of the late rapper XXXTentacion. X was murdered last month while leaving a motorcycle dealership in south Florida.