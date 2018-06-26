YG Releases "Big Bank" Video Featuring Nicki Minaj + Big Sean

The trio then performed it at the BET Awards!

June 26, 2018
LA
LOS ANGELES - JUNE 24: YG performs on the 2018 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

© PictureGroup

YG is back to remind us just how thick his stacks actually are (in case we forgot) in his latest single "Big Bank" featuring 2 Chainz, Big Sean, and Nicki Minaj

While we wait on Nicki to drop Queen later this summer, at least she's still dropping verses into friends' tracks. Check out YG's new NSFW music video for "Big Bank" below:

By the way, when Sean raps "I'm rare as affordable healthcare," we feel that.

Tags: 
YG
Big Bank
2 Chainz
Big Sean
Nicki Minaj
music video