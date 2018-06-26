YG Releases "Big Bank" Video Featuring Nicki Minaj + Big Sean

YG is back to remind us just how thick his stacks actually are (in case we forgot) in his latest single "Big Bank" featuring 2 Chainz, Big Sean, and Nicki Minaj.

While we wait on Nicki to drop Queen later this summer, at least she's still dropping verses into friends' tracks. Check out YG's new NSFW music video for "Big Bank" below:

By the way, when Sean raps "I'm rare as affordable healthcare," we feel that.