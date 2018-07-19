Wiz Khalifa + Swae Lee Perform "Hopeless Romantic" On 'Fallon'

Watch the 'Rolling Papers 2' rappers on the Tonight Show

July 19, 2018
LA
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - DECEMBER 3: Wiz Khalifa performs on the 6th Annual Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on December 3, 2017 in Mountain View, California. / 7/8/2018 - Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd performing on the third day of the Wireless Fest

© Press Association / PictureGroup

Wiz Khalifa and Swae Lee teamed up to perform their vibe "Hopeless Romantic" last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The track comes off of Young Khalifa's latest 25-track album, Rolling Papers 2, which dropped earlier this month.

Wiz enlisted Swae Lee, half of Rae Sremmurd, to provide the iconic sound and a chill, laid-back vibe, for their new song.

Watch them perform "Hopeless Romantic" on Fallon, here:

Wiz Khalifa
Swae Lee
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Hopeless Romantic