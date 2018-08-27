Watch Tory Lanez' New Video For "Kendall Jenner Music"

Tory Lanez may or may not be trying to slide through in his new music video for his track, "KENDALL JENNER MUSIC."

The "Luv" rapper teased the music video from the air on his IG before releasing it:

The visual features private jets, exotic cars, a flirty flight crew, and even throws fire at the rappers who "fake stunt."

The new track is set for Tory Lanez' upcoming album, Love Me Now, dropping in October. Lanez also just sung in Spanish for the first time on "Pa Mi" from fellow artist Ozuna, who most recently has been busy filming a music video with Selena Gomez, Cardi B, and DJ Snake.

Watch Lanez' new music video for "KENDALL JENNER MUSIC" and decide for yourself if he's tryna' slide in!