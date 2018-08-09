Watch Rae Sremmurd Perform "Guatemala" on 'Fallon'

The guys of Rae Sremmurd had an incredible performance last night, Wednesday, August 8, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Related: Rae Sremmurd Release Official Video For 'Guatemala'

Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi sang their track "Guatemala" off of Swae's solo Swaecation album from the duo's latest triple album, SR3MM.

The Fallon stage was set to a perfect vacation theme. Palm trees, beach chairs, and even a beach umbrella were included.

Check out the full performance from Rae Sremmurd, here: