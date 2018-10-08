'Venom' Scores Big, Eminem Drops New Music Video

Fresh off of his 'Kamikaze' project

October 8, 2018
LA
Eminem performs at the Coachella Valley music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club.

© Zoe Meyers-USA TODAY Sports

As Venom dropped in theaters everywhere, so did Eminem's new music video for his appropriately titled "Venom" Kamikaze single.

The new Sony comic-book-based creation brought in a total of almost $33 million on Friday. It's expected to rake in over $80 million during it's debut period.

The movie itself stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze and Reid Scott. As for the Eminem single contained within, it's his follow up record to the MGK diss, "Killshot." 

Check out Eminem's "Venom" music video below.

