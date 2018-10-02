Tupac's Got 2 New Albums Coming

This is a nice surprise -- we're definitely down for some unreleased Tupac.

The late rapper's estate just finished settling a lawsuit with his former label, Death Row Records and has received a good amount of unreleased music -- enough to make 2 or more full albums.

More than 12 years after Pac's Life in 2006, these new, posthumous projects don't have a specific release date yet, but are expected to drop soon.