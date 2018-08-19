Travis Scott Is Putting Together The 'NBA 2K19' Soundtrack: See The Tracklist

Ever since Travis Scott released his third studio album, ASTROWORLD, just weeks ago, he's been riding a high like no other.

The Houston rapper has expertly curated a playlist for the popular game which includes tracks like Migos' "Stir Fry," Lil Uzi Vert's "Sauce It Up," Bruno Mars and Cardi B's "Finesse," and more.

NBA's 2K19 is set to release in less than a month, on September 11, 2018. Get the full tracklist below.

Watch Lebron James interview Travis Scott on the playlist and more:

Here’s the full 47-song tracklist for NBA's 2K19, put together by Travis Scott:

Travis Scott - “Antidote” (More Travis tracks below.) Alison Wonderland - “New Rules” (Remix) Alison Wonderland & Buddy - “Cry” Angel the God - “The Life” A$AP Twelvyy & A$AP Ferg - “Hop Out” BadBadNotGood - “Speaking Gently” Ball Park Music - “Hands Off My Body” Bishop Nehru - “Driftin’” Black Veil Brides - “The Last One" BROCKHAMPTON - “ZIPPER” Bruno Mars & Cardi B - “Finesse (Remix)” Childish Major - “NoEyeInTeam” Live - “Live on Stage” Dribble2much - “Ankle Bully” EMoneyOne11 & Skippa Da Flippa - “Swervin” Fall Out Boy - “The Last of the Real Ones” Frisco & Shorty Jme - “Go Thru Face” G Herbo - “Man Now” GTA, Anna Lunoe, Dillon Francis & Wax Motif - “I Can’t Hold On” Higher Brothers - “Chanel” Jerreau - “Really Got it” Keys N Krates & Tory Lanez - “Music to My Ears” King Krule - “Dum Surfer” Lil’ Flip - “Game Over” Lil’ Troy - “Wanna Be a Baller” Lil Uzi Vert - “Sauce It Up” Marshmello & Leah Culver - “Fly” Migos - “Stir Fry” Miguel & Travis Scott - “Sky Walker” Mike Jones, Paul Wall & Slim Thug - “Still Tippin’” Nef the Pharaoh - “Big Tymin” PARTYNEXTDOOR & Halsey - “Damage” Pierre Bourne - “Hacked My Instagram” PRhyme - “Rock It” Rich Brian & Offset - "Attention” Sheck Wes - “Mo Bamba” Skepta - “No Security” SOB X RBE - “Anti” Supa Bwe & Xavier Omar - “Up Right Now” The Beatnuts - “No Escapin’ This” The Gap Band - “Outstanding” Three Days Grace - “The Mountain" Toro y Moi - “Mirage” Travis Scott - “sweet sweet” Travis Scott - “A-Team” Travis Scott & Trippie Redd - “Dark Knight Dummo” Young M.A. - “Praktice”

Who's ready for some 2K?