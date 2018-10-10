T-Pain Re-Opens The Vault on 'Everything Must Go Vol. 2,' Airline Bumps "Buy U A Drank"

"If you loved Vol. 1, well get ready for the second coming B!"

October 10, 2018
LA
T-Pain attends the G-Shock 35th Anniversary Celebration at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 9, 2017 in New York City.

T-Pain is back again! He just released a brand new follow up edition of Everything Must Go.

The "Chopped N Skrewwed" rapper has been cleaning out his music vault lately, releasing all sorts of never-before heard tracks for us.

Get the full album here and listen to our favorites below.

BTW, did you see Delta Airlines show T-Pain some love by bumping "Buy U A Drank" on one of their planes, after Pain called them out on their music choices?

Check it.

