T-Pain Opens The Music Vault On 'Everything Must Go Vol.1' Mixtape

The hands-down god of auto-tune, T-Pain, is back with a 13-track mixtape of all unreleased music. (Listen & get the full tracklist below!)

The project is an idea that Pain's had since at least June.

After emerging from a slight hiatus and dropping a lengthy verse on a remix of Ella Mai's "Boo'd Up," the "Chopped N Skrewed" and "Buy U A Drank" singer-rapper tweeted the 10 year anniversary of his hit, "Can't Believe It," and it got the Twitterverse talking.

The "Bartender" creator put a poll in that "Final Exam" asking about new music and then began playing with the idea more on Twitter. The idea had since picked up momentum and got fans tweeting:

Then, Pain tweeted his throwback track "Can't Believe It" which got over 100K favorites and 57K replies:

This new project, Everything Must Go, seems like T-Pain's actually going through his music library and giving us exactly what we want.

Vol. 1 of the tape was just released and features verses from Joey Bada$$, Joe Budden, and Ace Hood.

Here's the tracklist:

"Like Bam" "Miami" featuring Ace Hood "Rest Of Your Life" "Airplane" "Dance All Night" "Do It" "See What's Happening" "Hallelujah" "She Wanna Go" "Time Nor Place" "Sittin Around" "That's Me" featuring Joey Bada$$ & Joe Budden "Two Week Notice"

Listen to the full mixtape, Everything Must Go Vo. 1, below:

We'll always have a place in our hearts for some Pain. What do you think?