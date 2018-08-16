'Secure' The Bag Alert: New Stefflon Don Mixtape Featuring Future, DJ Khaled

It's the "Hurtin' Me" artists latest project

August 16, 2018
LA
Stefflon Don on stage during Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone at Wembley Stadium, London. / Future during Summerfest Music Festival at Henry Maier Festival Park on July 8, 2017, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin / DJ Khaled performs.

Major key! Stefflon Don just released a brand new mixtape, Secure, featuring names like Future and DJ Khaled

Most recently featured with Big Sean on Halsey's "Alone," this new mixtape if a wrap of The Don's current projects plus more. Included is her breakout radio single, "Hurtin' Me" featuring French Montana.

Get the full tracklist to Secure below.

Watch her "Oochie Wallie Freestyle:"

Secure

  1. "Lil Bitch"
  2. "Jellio"
  3. "Finesse"
  4. "Interlude"
  5. "What You Want" Featuring Future
  6. "Pretty Girl" Featuring Tiggs Da Author
  7. "Uber" Featuring Ebenezer
  8. "Precious Heavy"
  9. "Both Ways" Featuring Fekky
  10. "Crunch Time"
  11. "Favourite Girl" Featuring Haile
  12. "Hurtin’ Me" (The Remix) Featuring Sean Paul, Popcaan and Sizzla
  13. "Senseless"
  14. "Regular"
  15. "Win" Featuring DJ Khaled
  16. "Free Drip Tony Montana" (Online)

Get a first look at her "Lil Bitch" music video here:

