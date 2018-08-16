'Secure' The Bag Alert: New Stefflon Don Mixtape Featuring Future, DJ Khaled

Major key! Stefflon Don just released a brand new mixtape, Secure, featuring names like Future and DJ Khaled

Related: DJ Khaled Does Goat Yoga In New Video

Most recently featured with Big Sean on Halsey's "Alone," this new mixtape if a wrap of The Don's current projects plus more. Included is her breakout radio single, "Hurtin' Me" featuring French Montana.

Get the full tracklist to Secure below.

Watch her "Oochie Wallie Freestyle:"

Secure

"Lil Bitch" "Jellio" "Finesse" "Interlude" "What You Want" Featuring Future "Pretty Girl" Featuring Tiggs Da Author "Uber" Featuring Ebenezer "Precious Heavy" "Both Ways" Featuring Fekky "Crunch Time" "Favourite Girl" Featuring Haile "Hurtin’ Me" (The Remix) Featuring Sean Paul, Popcaan and Sizzla "Senseless" "Regular" "Win" Featuring DJ Khaled "Free Drip Tony Montana" (Online)

Get a first look at her "Lil Bitch" music video here: