Say Goodbye To These Netflix Shows In August
You better start binging!
July 31, 2018
Not Finding Dory!
Time is quickly running out to stream that, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Transformers, Sausage Party, and more.
Here's the full list of shows and movies that are leaving Netflix in August.
Leaving 8/1/18
- 3000 Miles to Graceland
- Adventures in Babysitting
- Can’t Buy Me Love
- Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot (Season 1)
- Finding Dory
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- The Killing (Seasons 1-3)
- Reasonable Doubt
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Leaving 8/2/18
- 10 Rules for Sleeping Around
Leaving 8/5/18
- 13 Assassins
Leaving 8/6/18
- Welcome to Me
Leaving 8/10/18
- St. Vincent
Leaving 8/12/18
- For a Good Time, Call…
Leaving 8/13/18
- Help, I’ve Shrunk the Family
Leaving 8/16/18
- Being Flynn
- Enter the Battlefield
- Jem and the Holograms (Seasons 1-3)
- Littlest Pet Shop (Seasons 2-4)
- Pariah
- Pound Puppies (Seasons 1-3)
- Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
- The Adventures of Chuck & Friends (Season 2)
- Transformers Prime (Seasons 2-3)
- Transformers: Rescue Bots (Seasons 2-4)
Leaving 8/23/18
- Sausage Party
Leaving 8/25/18
- The Road