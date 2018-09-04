Rihanna's 'SAVAGE X FENTY' Collection To Be Featured At New York Fashion Week

September 4, 2018
LA
Rihanna attending the European premiere of Oceans 8, held at the Cineworld in Leicester Square, London.

© Press Association

After taking a short break from the New York Fashion Week in 2017, Rihanna will be returning this month to the highly anticipated and world-famous show.

The "Love On The Brain" singer is coming back to show off her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty.

Rih-Rih, who was the winner of the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards Style Icon Award, will have her show take place on September 12 from Brooklyn, NY. Her brand has received vast amounts of praise, thanks to their body inclusively. 

According to Forbes, Rihanna's Savage X Fenty show will employ what is known as a "see-now-buy-now approach." In other words, each piece that is shown off on the fashion week runway will be available to purchase directly following its unveiling, both online at Savagex.com and at pop-up stores all around New York.

The New York Fashion Week walks from September 5 until the 12th. Find a full list of designers and shows here.

