Rick Ross Puts Up The Gloves On Heavy Hitting "Bag Up"
Get a first listen to the MMG boss' latest track
August 13, 2018
Rick Ross is back with some heat on a brand new, heavy-hitting track.
It's Ricky Rozay's latest release since the rapper dropped "Florida Boy" featuring T-Pain and Kodak Black, "Green Gucci Suit" featuring Future, and hopped on Fler's "Big Dreams" earlier this year.
It's alleged the Maybach Music Group's head honcho had been dealing with a few health issues previously this year. It seems with the release of this new track, Ross is feeling on the up.
Get a first listen to "Bag Up:"