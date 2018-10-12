Quavo Unleashes 'QuavoHuncho,' Featuring Cardi B, Drake, Travis Scott, Normani, Madonna & More

Quavo has finally unleashed his long-awaited, debut, solo album, Q U A V O H U N C H O.

His latest project recruits the likes of Cardi B, Madonna, Takeoff, Offset, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Normani, Kid Cudi, Saweetie, Drake, 21 Savage, and Davido.

If you expected Quavo to be his usual Quavo on this new project, you’ll be happy to know there are no surprises here. You’ve definitely got the most Quavo album Quavo could produce (produce, yuh). And he made sure of it by listening to the album over 700 times.

Get a first listen to "Champagne Rose" featuring Madonna and Cardi B, and "Lost" featuring Kid Cudi, off the album below.