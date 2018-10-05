Quavo Performs "Lamb Talk" & "Workin' Me" on 'Fallon,' Shares Album Art & Release Date

Quavo just blessed the Fallon audience with a B2B blend of his latest releases, "Lamb Talk" and "Workin' Me."

The Migos rapper's debut solo project, Q U A V O H U N C H O, is now officially coming on Oct 12 and could feature bars from 21 Savage, Drake, Kid Cudi, and even Travis Scott.

Check the album art and then watch Huncho perform his "Lamb Talk" and "Workin' Me" medley on The Tonight Show below.