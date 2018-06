Ever since J Prince, Rap-A-Lot Records exec., essentially called off the beef between Pusha-T and Drizzy, Pusha has really been focusing on promoting his latest project, DAYTONA.

Whippin' the 'Rari through the sunset, Pusha's new video starts out just perfect. But then the cops pull up, and you already know what's good. Watch the hot new NSFW video for Pusha-T's "If You Know You Know" here: