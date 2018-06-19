Post Malone Kicks It Karaoke, Adds Dance Battle

Post Malone is pretty well known for his chill, relaxed, and down-to-earth vibe. The kind of vibe that sets up a random dance battle in a karaoke bar.

When Post recently took a break from the hectic life of stardom, he visited his hometown of Grapevine, Texas, where the rapper went out to one of his favorite dive bars.

Check out this video of Post doing Biggy's "Big Poppa," and then having a dance battle with one of the bar patrons below:

After winning over the local crowd despite his dance battle loss, the star was seen rolling out in his black drop-top Rolls Royce.