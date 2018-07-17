Party On The Booze Cruise For G-Eazy's "Power" Music Video

Daddy Long Legs looks like he's got another one on his hands.

G-Eazy just released a brand new music video that's got summer vibes written all over it!

The "No Limit" and "Him & I" rapper dropped the visual for his latest track "Power" with Nef The Pharaoh and P-Lo that comes off his new 3-song EP The Vault. It follows up his fifth full-length studio album, The Beautiful & Damned, and sixth mixtape, Step Brothers with Carnage, both in 2017.

Get high off the power with Eazy, Pharaoh, and P-Lo in this sizzlin' hot summer video for "Power" below: