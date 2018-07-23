Nicki Minaj & 6ix9ine Drop "Fefe"

Nicki Minaj is back with her latest feature, "Fefe," from rising rapper 6ix9ine.

The queen of rap is back again, following her success with recent tracks this year like "Chun-Li" and "Bed" featuring Ariana Grande. Minaj has teamed up to be featured on Tekashi 6ix9ine's latest release.

The new vibe was produced by Murda Beatz, who's cooked up some top hits like Drake's "Nice For What" and Migos, Micki Minaj, and Cardi B's "MotorSport."

Listen to Nicki Minaj and 6ix9ine's latest, candy themed, joint, "Fefe," here: