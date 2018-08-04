This New Kid Ink Is Kind Of A "Big Deal," Listen

Following up his summer track, "Woop Woop"

August 4, 2018
LA
07 December 2017 - West Hollywood, California - Kid Ink. 2017 GQ Men of the Year Party held at Chateau Marmont.

© Admedia, Inc

The "lowkey-locksmith" Kid Ink is back, even though he 'ain't ever went nowhere!

"Big Deal" is Kid's latest track this year, following "Woop Woop," "One Time," and "Tell Somebody." He's most recognizable for hit's with Chris Brown, "Show Me" and "Main Chick," as well as "Body Language" featuring UsherTinashe, and "Be Real" featuring Dej Loaf.

Ink, who has over 100 tattoos on his body, actually only weighs in at 148 lbs.

After listening to his latest track though, you can see why Kid is, and has been, such a "Big Deal." 

Get a first listen right here:

Tags: 
Kid Ink
Big Deal

