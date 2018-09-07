Meghan Trainor + French Montana "Just Got Paid" With Sigala + Ella Eyre

In a very unsuspecting collaboration, crossing three genres of music and two seas, the magnificent Meghan Trainor has teamed up with hit-rapper French Montana, EDM producer Sigala, and talented vocalist Ella Eyre for a hot new vibe, "Just Got Paid."

Today's also payday... coincidence? Not a chance.

Sigala, who's notoriously worked with legendary guitarist Nile Rodgers of Chic, delivers his signature disco vibe, complete with horns, riffs, and enough funk to make Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson do a double take.

Trainor went from being "All About That Bass" to being all about those stacks in the fun-filled, youthful, and careless track. Montana then slides through spitting the smoothest bars across the check-cashing track with enough charisma to make your head bounce, HAAAANNNN.

Dance hit-maker, Sigala, tweeted the release:

Go 'head, cash that check, and get down with your funky self on this incredibly hot new vibe, "Just Got Paid."