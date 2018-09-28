Logic Unleashes 'YSIV' Featuring Hailee Steinfeld, Wale, Wu-Tang Clan & More
Listen to "Wu-Tang Forever," "Ordinary Day," and "Iconic"
September 28, 2018
It's finally here. Logic's highly-anticipated fourth full-length studio album, Young Sinatra 4 (YSIV).
This new album follows the 301-native's Bobby Tarantino II and features Hailee Steinfeld, Jaden Smith, Ryan Tedder, Wale, and the whole entire Wu-Tang Clan.
Here's the full tracklist:
YSIV. 9.28.18 pic.twitter.com/dVY1lhywnR— Young Sinatra (@Logic301) September 24, 2018
Feast your ears with YSIV.