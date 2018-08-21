Logic Hops On A Remix Of Kehlani & KYLE's "Playinwitme"

Logic just delivered us a hype verse on a new remix of Kehlani and super duper KYLE's track, "Playinwitme."

This is the latest release from Logic who delivers a super duper smooth verse following up KYLE. He even shouts out Migos before handing it over to the Oakland singer, Kehlani!

Check out the remix below: