Listen to Quavo's "Bubblegum" off of 'QuavoHuncho'

Quavo just released a surprise track, "Bubblegum."

It's Huncho's first single release off of his upcoming debut solo album, QuavoHuncho.

The new project is set to release this Friday, October 12. We'll give you a first listen here as soon as it drops!

Migos, by the way, just scored Favorite Duo/Group for Pop/Rock at the American Music Awards.

Check out Quavo's new video for "Bubblegum."