Lil Uzi Vert + BlocBoy JB Tease Collab With New Video

After the BET Awards, the two met up to tease their latest collaboration

June 28, 2018
LA
Lil Uzi Vert arrives at the 2018 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, June 24, 2018.

© Sipa USA

Lil Uzi Vert just teased a new collaboration with Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB.

Both rappers are steadily on the rise, so, why not tag team their next hit? JB rose to fame more recently from his hit single "Look Alive" with Drake.

This unreleased collab includes the lyrics:

“Don’t say that

I feel like I’m Ricky when I’m in this Maybach

I just went 360 went and got the waves back

And I call your b**** a mattress because I laid that,"

After sharing the BET Awards stage Sunday night with some of Philadelphia's biggest stars, Uzi headed backstage. He met up with Blocboy JB and made this video of the two doing the shoot dance, which JB invented. (It's low-key pretty funny.)

Uzi posted it up on his IG:

@blocboy_jb x @liluzivert . ----------‍♂️----They Killed This .....I heard they were waiting on prom dates to pull up when they made this.

A post shared by 16 (@liluzivert) on

Until Lil Uzi and JB's new track hits the streets, stay lit with their latest jaunts:

Tags: 
Lil Uzi Vert
BlocBoy JB
new music
Video
funny
hilarious
collaboration

