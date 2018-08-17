Kid Ink, 24hrs Drop Juice On A Tropical "Cana"

Kid Ink and 24hrs just released a hot new summertime collab, "Cana." The track is high-key perfect to make these last few weeks of summer last.

The track marks Ink's latest release so far this year, following "Tell Somebody," "One Time," "Woop Woop," and "Big Deal."

24hrs has also been hustlin' this year, dropping "Still Down" with Ty Dolla $ign, "Juicy," and a second track today, August 17, "Don't Mess," featuring YG.

Kid Ink tweeted the collab:

Let the tropical juice loose with "Cana" below: