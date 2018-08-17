Kid Ink, 24hrs Drop Juice On A Tropical "Cana"

August 17, 2018
LA
07 December 2017 - West Hollywood, California - Kid Ink. 2017 GQ Men of the Year Party held at Chateau Marmont. / 24hrs at day 2 of the Radio Broadcast Center, sponsored by Sprite, during the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Square on June 24, 2017

© Admedia, Inc / Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET

Kid Ink and 24hrs just released a hot new summertime collab, "Cana." The track is high-key perfect to make these last few weeks of summer last.

The track marks Ink's latest release so far this year, following "Tell Somebody," "One Time," "Woop Woop," and "Big Deal."

24hrs has also been hustlin' this year, dropping "Still Down" with Ty Dolla $ign, "Juicy," and a second track today, August 17, "Don't Mess," featuring YG.

Kid Ink tweeted the collab:

Let the tropical juice loose with "Cana" below:

