Kevin Hart Goes Back to School With Jimmy Fallon, Hangs With Animals, & Facetimes Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

September 20, 2018
LA
Kevin Hart arriving at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018, Radio City, New York. / Jimmy Fallon booksigning at Barnes & Noble Union Square on October 14, 2017 in New York City.

© Press Association / imageSPACE

Kevin Hart and Jimmy Fallon venture back to high school to settle who's the better student in one of the funniest Fallon episodes we've ever seen.

But before we go back to algebra and gym class, the "Ride Along" star is made fun of by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and we find out he's absolutely terrified of animals. Watch the clips below... and prepare to cry with laughter.

Hart was on the show promoting his new movie hitting theaters soon, "Night School" featuring Hart, Tiffany Hadish, and Anne Winters among others.

