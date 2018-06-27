Joe Jackson Dead At 89

The father of the Jacksons has passed away

June 27, 2018
LA
Joe Jackson.

© Ian Gavan, Getty Images

Joe Jackson, the father of Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, and creator of the Jackson 5, has passed away, TMZ reports.

He was hospitalized earlier in June with terminal cancer and reportedly passed away this morning at 3:30 AM in Los Angeles, California.

TMZ confirmed:

Monday (June 25) happened to be the anniversary of Michael Jackson's death in 2009.

RIP, Joe. 

Tags: 
Joe Jackson
died
89
passed away
Michael Jackson

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/27: Dame Dash Came For Lee Daniels WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/26: Jay-Z Goes Venture Capitalist WZMXFM: On-Demand
Flava of the Week: Snowprah Talks 'Yank Riddim,' Remix, and More with Big Regg WZMXFM: On-Demand
Episode 31: Snowprah Str8t Talk
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/25: Cardi B & Offset Are Married WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/22: Joe Jackson Hospitalized For Cancer WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes