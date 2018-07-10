Janet Jackson Sends Tribute To Joe Jackson At Essence Festival

Following the passing of Jackson family patriarch, Joe Jackson, after announcing his fight with cancer, his daughter and fellow superstar, Janet Jackson, gave a tearful dedication to him.

While on stage performing at Essence Music Festival, Jackson began saying, “It was really hard for me. I didn’t know what to do, I didn’t know how to move forward if I should cancel this festival or the entire tour,” then went on to perform her song "Together Again" for him.

Watch Janet Jackson give an emotional tribute to her father, Joe Jackson, here: