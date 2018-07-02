Iggy Azalea Shows Super Sexy 'Surviving The Summer' Artwork
She's going to make you beg for it!
July 2, 2018
Her latest EP looks like it will be even HOTTER than hot.
It's Iggy Azalea's first big project in the last four years and we couldn't be more gassed up!
After her last two songs "Savior" featuring Quavo and "Switch" with Anitta both went uncharted, Iggy's searching to find a hit with Surviving The Summer. This EP will be her first release to date since The New Classic in 2014 and then its reissue Reclassified the same year.
Post after post, Iggy's been teasing us on the 'Gram:
Azalea also shared this pic. Could "Cash Bags" be a new track off of the EP? Could "be bad until you are good" be the lyrics? We'll just have to wait and see!
Iggy Azalea's Surviving The Summer is set for release on July 6. Are you ready?