Here's All of The Tattoos Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Will Have To Get Covered Up

While Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson finally settled who gets the ring and who gets the pig, you can imagine the tattoos the couple got will be a lot harder to divvy up.

Even though they only dated for a mere five months, the quick couple managed to get more than 10 tattoos collectively.

Here is some of the most interesting ink that AG and PD will have to get covered up.

Pete Davidson's Dangerous Woman bunny ears.

Davidson seems to have already taken care of these, turning the ears into a heart.

What happened to Pete Davidson’s tattoo of the Dangerous Woman bunny ears?? #SNL pic.twitter.com/fXLQpD7f5z — zach (@zacheese1) October 7, 2018

Ariana Grande's Pete tattoo. And yes, that's the $93,000 engagement ring the SNL star gave her.

This one, also, seems to have been covered up. During a recent performance, Grande was seen with a band-aid over top of where the tat used to be. Is it a cover up? Or, a paper cut?

Pete Davidson's Piggy Smalls tattoo. (This one may be slightly more difficult to cover up.)

Ariana Grande's Always tattoo. Inspired by Davidson and even written in his handwriting.