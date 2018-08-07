Halsey's Pre-Show Routine Is Absolutely Unmatched

It even has twerking to Chance the Rapper's verse on "No Brainer" by DJ Khaled

28 July 2018 - Las Vegas, NV - Halsey. Halsey Hosts Playboy’s Midsummer Night’s Dream at Marquee Nightclub inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Halsey shared with us her pre-show routine before performing at her most recent Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Tour stop in South Korea's capital, Seoul.

The "Alone" singer has done all of the essentials you need to do before going out on stage and performing in front of thousands.

Let's check each item off of the Halsey pre-show to-do list:

Makeup?

-------- bubblegum stage makeup for tonight.

Check. Shopping?

Went shopping all morning in Seoul. So excited for the show tonight!!!!!!! --------------

Check. Twerking to Chance the Rapper? (Because why not?)

Backstage mood in Seoul. @chancetherapper making little booties werk all around the world. --

CHECK!

This seems like a pretty solid pre-show routine. 

You can catch Halsey on her next U.S. stop at the Billboard Hot 100 Fest on August 18.

What will her next pre-show routine have in store?

