G-Eazy, Blac Youngsta, & BlocBoy JB Let Loose In New "Drop" Music Video

G-Eazy has teamed up with Blac Youngsta and BlocBoy JB to provide us with a brand new video to their latest track, "Drop."

G's been hot lately. The Lady Killer just made "1942" with Yo Gotti and was featured on "Reverse" from Vic Mensa.

This marks both Blocboy JB and Blac Youngsta's latest release to date. The Memphis rapper became widely recognized for his hit, "Look Alive," with Drake earlier this year.

Watch the NSFW music video for "Drop" below: