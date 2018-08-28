French Montana Drops "Famous" Remix Featuring Adam Levine

Don't you love it when artists and musicians give back to the community and even help change the world? I know we do.

French Montana's latest video release, a remix of his song "Famous" featuring Adam Levine, says that "100% of French Montana’s royalties for the digital single “Famous” Remix featuring Adam Levine will be donated to Mama Hope." The video features kids French Montana met two years ago when they were dancing in the streets. Now, they're starring and dancing in French Montana's music video.

Met these legendary kids 2 years ago! I flew almost 30 hours to Africa. They were dancing on the street when I met them like any kid w/ dreams & hope!

Sometimes GOD blesses you to bless other people. The Famous Remix video

Directed by me & @ghettokids_tfug ft. @adamlevine pic.twitter.com/vsvdvZIuKg — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) August 27, 2018

The proceeds from the song will go to the Suubi Center, a maternity and pediatric health center in Uganda. Montana has been helping rebuild the health center through his philanthropy, MAMA HOPE, after reopening it back in March.

You can support the cause by purchasing "Famous" featuring Adam Levine here.