Faith Evans Marries 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Stevie J.

It's true, Notorious B.I.G's widow has officially tied the knot.

Faith Evans is now engaged to hit producer and Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star, Stevie J.

I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan — Faith Evans (@faithevans) July 18, 2018

The marriage comes as a complete surprise to their families, who actually knew nothing of the couple's plans. It's suspected that they weren't exactly open to the idea of being "talked out" of the elopement.

The two took a trip to Las Vegas earlier this week and actually got married in their hotel room, TMZ says.

Check out what Faith posted:

#LoveWins A post shared by Faith Evans (@therealfaithevans) on Jul 19, 2018 at 8:17pm PDT

