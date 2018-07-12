Cardi B Confirms Collaboration With DJ Snake, Ozuna

This woman does not sleep.

Not even 24 hours have passed since Cardi B and Offset announced the arrival of their child, Kulture, and Cardi is already hyping up a new track with trap/EDM producer, DJ Snake.

The song is off Snake's latest album that doesn't have a release date yet. It's his second studio album since his debut project, Encore, in 2016. Snake has produced multiple hits like "Let Me Love You" with Justin Bieber, "Get Low" with Dillon Francis, and "Turn Down For What" with Lil Jon.

This new song is also confirmed to enlist the help of Puerto Rican and Dominican reggae singer, Ozuna, and an unknown, but very "special artist," Cardi says.

Watch Cardi spell it out for you: