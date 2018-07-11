Bruno Mars Forced To Flee Stage After Fire Breaks Out

The Hooligans had to take a quick break

July 11, 2018
LA
Caption: NAPA, CA - MAY 27: Bruno Mars performs during the 2018 BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2018 in Napa, California.

© PictureGroup

Bruno Mars and his band, The Hooligans, were performing a stunning show Tuesday night at Glasglow Green in Scotland when they almost had to "call the po-lice and the fireman."

A usual Bruno show includes multiple levels of production. Lights, sound, visuals, backup dancers, pyrotechnics, and even fireworks. But, when you play with fire, sometime's it get's "too hot, HOT damn!"

One of the fireworks used during the Scotland show misfired and ended up landing on the lighting rig hanging from the top of the stage. It was a small fire, but no matter the size, safety is always a concern. Bruno and his band were quickly taken off stage for eight minutes while the crew extinguished the flames. This was put on screen for the audience to see:

Bruno and his band then took back to the stage and improvised this chorus to get the show's momentum back:

Thankfully, there were no injuries.

Tags: 
Bruno Mars
The Hooligans
Glasglow