A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Drops "Way Too Fly" Video

A Boogie wit da Hoodie is back with a brand new music video for his May-released anthem, "Way Too Fly."

It's his third most recent track this year so far, featuring Nigerian artist Davido. The bop was preceded by hits like "Drowning" featuring Kodak Black and "KeKe" with 6ix9ine and Fetty Wap.

The new video features a very boujiee mansion, crystal chandeliers, and even a whole squad of women who, in aboriginal inspired body painting, begin disappearing after the crew pops mysterious "red pill's."

Peep Boogie's brand new music video for "Way Too Fly," here: