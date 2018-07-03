Beyoncé & JAY-Z's Stage Malfunctions During Live Performance
Bey-Z's On The Run II tour stop in Poland had some pretty big technical difficulties
Yes, believe it or not, they actually are human like us.
During the latest stop of Beyoncé and JAY-Z's On The Run II tour in Warsaw, Poland this past Saturday night, the stage actually malfunctioned and left Queen B and JAY stranded in the air on top of a raised platform.
Before she had six crew members help her off of the platform, you know she had to bust out a few moves like any true performer because the show must go on!
Watch the video:
Queen of always entertaining the fans even while being stuck on stage. ---- #OTRII #Warsawhttps://t.co/0SZOq3BsLe pic.twitter.com/jDjSOdt71z— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) July 1, 2018
Here's another angle:
The floating stage had a malfunction and got stuck at the end of the show so Beyoncé had to use an emergency ladder in order to leave. #OTRII #Warsawhttps://t.co/0SZOq3BsLe pic.twitter.com/StBMX8xxN4— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) July 1, 2018