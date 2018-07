After dropping the "Potato Salad" with Tyler, The Creator on a WAN$AP collab just days ago, A$AP Rocky, A$AP Twelvyyy, and KEY! have released one more.

The new track, "Crazy Brazy," comes off A$AP Mob's latest three-volume project, AWGE. Check the full-length project and get more on AWGE's website.

Watch the "Crazy Brazy" music video here: