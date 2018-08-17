"Don't Mess" With 24hrs & YG On This New Track

24hrs is back with another one... and it hasn't even been a full day yet.

"Don't Mess" is fresh out of the oven and YG delivers a hard-hitting verse, as expected. The track samples the 2001 R&B hit, "Don't Mess With My Man," by Nivea featuring Brian and Brandon Casey.

It's the second track 24hrs has dropped in less than 24 hours. He just released the super tropical track, "Cana," featuring Kid Ink earlier today.

