"Don't Mess" With 24hrs & YG On This New Track

They're just being protective

August 17, 2018
LA
24hrs at day 2 of the Radio Broadcast Center, sponsored by Sprite, during the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Square on June 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / YG performs onstage at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angel

© Maury Phillips / Frederick M. Brown (Getty Images for BET)

24hrs is back with another one... and it hasn't even been a full day yet.

Related: Kid Ink, 24hrs Drop Juice On A Tropical "Cana"

"Don't Mess" is fresh out of the oven and YG delivers a hard-hitting verse, as expected. The track samples the 2001 R&B hit, "Don't Mess With My Man," by Nivea featuring Brian and Brandon Casey.

It's the second track 24hrs has dropped in less than 24 hours. He just released the super tropical track, "Cana," featuring Kid Ink earlier today.

Find out why you shouldn't mess with 24hrs or YG's girls in the hot new track below:

Tags: 
24hrs
YG
Don't Mess